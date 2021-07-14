Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, July 13, 2021

The late Neville Thomas Patrick Mullally

The death has occurred of Neville Thomas Patrick Mullally of Avonree House, Bridge Street, Callan, Kilkenny
Neville passed away peacefully on Monday,  July 12, aged 41 years.

Loving son of the late Maureen and Neville R. Mullally, much loved brother of Orla, Clodagh and Jacob, brother-in-law Simon, nieces Esme and Betsy, extended family, dear friends and neighbours.

May the force be with him.

Due to the current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Neville’s Funeral will take place privately (40 mourners only). Neville’s Funeral Cortege will leave his residence on Friday, July 16, arriving at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork for Service and Cremation at 2pm.

Neville’s Cremation Service will be live streamed on;

https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/services

The late Paddy Donovan

The death has occured of Paddy Donovan, 339 Mill Street, Callan, Co. Kilkenny who died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, July 11, in the exceptional care of staff at Castlecomer District Hospital, Kilkenny.

Pre-deceased by his wife Kathleen. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family, children John, Tracey, Jessie and Siobhan, grandchildren Lauren and Stephen, Ryan and Robyn, Ciarán, Ali and Isabel, brother Tom, sisters Teresa and Biddy, son-in-law Jim, daughter-in-law Teresa, sister-in-law Lucy, brothers-in-law Packie, Gus and Frank, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, family and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace

Due to the current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Paddy’s Funeral will take place privately (50 mourners only). There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and remember Paddy by being present, socially distanced, on Wednesday morning, en route from his residence, (via Green Street) to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

The late Joe (Josie) Doyle

The death has occurred of Joe (Josie) Doyle, Kyle, Rathdowney, Laois / Galmoy, Kilkenny. July 12. Peacefully at his residence following a brief illness bravely borne. In the presence of his loving family. Predeceased by his brother Eddie and his sister Noreen (Coss), also remembering at this time his parents Joe and Norah. Sadly mourned by his heartbroken wife Breda and his family Michelle and her partner Jason, Aishling and Kate, his beloved grandchildren Joey and Beth, his brother Johnny and his sisters Bridget Walsh (Clonad) and Marie Russell (Kyle), brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 Directive a private funeral has been arranged. Funeral mass will be live streamed on Wednesday at noon from the Church of The Immaculate Conception Galmoy (churchcamlive.ie/galmoy) followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu can be made on line to Laois Hospice (Laoishospice.ie/donate). Please adhere to the current restrictions. The funeral cortege will leave Kyle on Wednesday morning at 11.30am approx via Rathpatrick which will present an opportunity to pay your respects en route. House private. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

