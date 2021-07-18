This Rose Gardens property on the Kells Road is simply sensational!

This very attractive property is just minutes away from a number of primary and secondary schools, shops and supermarkets
Donohoe Town & Country are delighted to bring to the market 9 Rose Gardens, a stunning five bedroom detached residence in an exclusive development within easy access to Kilkenny city centre.
This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase an elegant and beautifully presented property located just off the Kells Road, and just a few minutes’ walk from the historic Kilkenny city centre with a host of stylish boutiques, restaurants, licensed premises, and all the amenities that you would expect to find in a modern and cultured city.
This very attractive property is just minutes away from a number of primary and secondary schools, shops and supermarkets. This property is perfectly placed to enjoy all the benefits of city life within a private and secluded location.
The Ring Road and M9 Motorway are just a few minutes away, allowing easy access to all routes and arteries with the added benefit of bus and train services close by.
This high class property comprises of spacious light filled accommodation which is in show house condition throughout with no expense spared on all fixtures, fittings and floor coverings and a host of special features expected for a house of this standard.
Accommodation comprises the front hall, sitting room, lounge, kitchen/dining room, sunroom, utility, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, office/study and garage.
Viewing highly recommended. Full details from Donohoe Town & Country, tel 056-7770400.
9 Rose Gardens
Rosehill
Kells Road
Kilkenny
R95C4E7
Guide Price: €699,000
BER Rating: D2
