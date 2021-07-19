Search our Archive

19/07/2021

Music in the Garden series returns to Kilkenny Castle

Kilkenny band burnchurch win prestigious national singing competition

Burnchurch will perform on two separate dates

Mary Cody

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

This summer see the return of the Music in the Garden series at Kilkenny Castle.
The performances will take place on seven Sunday afternoons from this Sunday, July 18, to Sunday, August 29 in the Rosegarden. These will be very relaxed and intimate performances with limited audience numbers and seated on the grass in their pods.
The performances will take place from 3pm to 4pm with entry from 2.30pm to the Rosegarden on a first come basis from courtyard side - reduced numbers.
Full compliance with current public health guidelines is mandatory with wearing of face coverings and observance of two metre social distancing. Seating is not provided.
The performance are: July 18 – Dynamica String Quartet.
July 25 - Craobh Osraí Marble City Branch of Comhaltas.
August 1 - Burnchurch.
August 8 - Burnchurch.
August 15 - Craobh Osraí Marble City Branch of Comhaltas.
August 22 - Alize’s School of Singing.
August 29 - Dynamica String Quartet.

