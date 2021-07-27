Search our Archive

27/07/2021

1542015885933

New Government grants for Parent & Toddler Groups in Kilkenny – John Paul Phelan

New Government grants for Parent & Toddler Groups in Kilkenny – John Paul Phelan

Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

New Government grants will be available for Parent and Toddler Groups in Carlow-Kilkenny, according to Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan.

A national total funding of €250,0000 was announced by Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’ Gorman today (Tue) as part of the Government’s Summer of Play initiative.

Deputy John Paul Phelan said: “This funding will be allocated to all not-for profit Parent and Toddler groups throughout Carlow-Kilkenny who actively involve the participation of parents in the local community. The grants available will range from €100 to €1250.

“This is important funding to support existing groups to start up again and to assist the groups to engage with the Government’s Summer of Play Initiative, to provide supports for children and families to get outside and play safely this summer.

“Existing Parent and Toddler Groups can apply for a maximum of €800 while new start up groups may apply for maximum grant of up to €1250.  The funding can be used for expenses including toys, play equipment, books, and activities for the children.

“Training for parents can also be covered under the grants including for example, paediatric first aid, committee skills and parenting courses.

“Limited funding will also be available towards insurance, rent or minor refurbishment, up to a maximum of 30% of total funding for existing services. Further limited funding will be available towards insurance or rent, up to a maximum of 70% of total funding for new services.

“I hope all local groups will apply for these grants to assist them in bringing parents and children together to play and socialise again. The groups should apply for a grant under this scheme through their local childcare committee, who can also give them full details on the programme.”

 

