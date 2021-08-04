Ireland Weather: Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the rest of the week and the weekend from Met Eireann is for the weather to be unsettled with widespread heavy or thundery showers and a continued risk of spot flooding. This weather will continue into next week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for the day to be mostly dry with bright spells in the east this morning. Showers in the west will slowly extend northeastwards and turn heavy at times in northern parts through the afternoon. Driest and brightest in the southeast. Another band of showery rain will push into the southwest later this evening. Highs of 17 to 21 degrees in light to moderate southerly or variable breezes.

Showery outbreaks of rain, will extend from the west across the country early tonight, with some heavy bursts at times. Humid overnight with lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, in moderate to fresh and blustery southeasterly winds, strong at times along the coast.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for persistent showery outbreaks in the Leinster and Ulster to gradually clear north east during the morning. Sunny spells and frequent heavy and occasionally thundery showers in the west during the morning will become widespread by afternoon bringing the risk of some spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees as moderate to fresh southeasterly breezes in the morning, veer south to southwest and ease mostly moderate by afternoon.

Scattered showers and clear spells overnight on Thursday with lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

Friday will see bright spells and showers, some of the showers heavy with the risk of thunderstorms. Showers will merge to longer spells of rain at times in Ulster with the risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Showers of longer spells of rain at times overnight on Friday with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in mostly moderate west to southwest winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann says that there will be some sunny spells mixed in but showers will become widespread once again with isolated thunderstorms possible bringing the risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in mostly moderate westerly winds. Showers will become more isolated overnight with lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in mostly moderate westerly winds.

According to the latest Met Eireann forecast, there will be little change on Sunday, with a mix of bright or sunny spells and showers, some of them heavy, with a continuing risk of thundery downpours and spot flooding. However it will be somewhat drier and brighter in the Munster. Highest temperatures 15 to 19 degrees, in mostly moderate westerly winds.

Monday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, but generally not as heavy as previous days. Highest Temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in mostly moderate northwesterly winds.