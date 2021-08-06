IRELAND WEATHER: Unsettled weekend ahead according to latest Met Eireann weather forecast

According to the latest Ireland weather forecast from Met Eireann, thunderstorms will continue through Friday and Saturday with a Status Yellow Warning in place until Saturday morning.

The warning is in place for Connacht, Ulster, North Leinster and North Munster. Met Eireann is warning that thunderstorm activity with the risk of hail, coupled with longer spells of rain over Kerry, Limerick, Clare and Tipperary, will lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

Unsettled showery conditions will continue over the weekend, and while early next week looks a little tamer, the unsettled conditions will return by the middle of next week.

The Ireland weather forecast for Friday from Met Eireann says that thundery outbreaks of rain will persist with the ongoing risk of spot flooding. The best of the drier spells will be across the south and southeast early on. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, mildest away from Atlantic counties. Blustery across the southern half of Ireland in a fresh westerly winds, further north westerly breezes will be just light to moderate in strength.

A mostly cloudy night on Friday night, with showers or longer spells of rain continue overnight and just occasional clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate, occasionally fresh, southwest winds veering northwest and easing light to moderate by morning.

Tomorrow will bring thundery showers or longer spells of rain over the north, west & north midlands with the continued risk of spot flooding. ⛈️

Showers will be more isolated over south Munster & south Leinster with some bright spells. ️

Highest temperatures of 15 to 19C pic.twitter.com/ARhERXfFJE — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 5, 2021

The Ireland weather forecast for Saturday from Met Eireann is for breezy day with widespread showers in the north and east once again and isolated thunderstorms bringing the risk of spot flooding. Generally drier and brighter towards the southwest with just isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees generally in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Showers will become mostly confined to Ulster and Atlantic coastal counties overnight on Saturday with lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in moderating westerly winds.

According to Met Eireann, showery conditions will continue with thunderstorms possible. Showers will be heaviest and most frequent over the northern half of the country. Further south, drier and sunnier intervals will occur. Highest temperatures 15 to 19 degrees in moderate to fresh west to southwest winds, easing later.

Showers will generally become more isolated along the coasts overnight with good dry and clear spells developing however some mist and fog patches will develop as westerly winds fall mostly light. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees.

Monday will see a mix of sunny spells and showers. Showers will continue quite heavy over Ulster but elsewhere they will generally not be as heavy as previous days. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in moderate west to northwest winds.