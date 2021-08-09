Sporting souvenirs and stories wanted for Europe's biggest online sports collection

Do you have a sporting story or sports souvenir that you are proud of? Share it with EPIC to have it included in the Europeana Sport collection.

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum is inviting sports fans, aficionados, experts and collectors throughout Ireland and abroad to become part of the Europeana Sport collection, a major project undertaken by museums, libraries and cultural organisations across Europe.

Souvenir programmes, tickets, medals, photographs, jerseys, keepsakes, song sheets or other sporting memorabilia and the stories connected with them are all welcome.

Those with sporting memories or memorabilia to share are invited to have them assessed, digitised and uploaded to the Europeana Collection, either at a Collection Day in the CHQ building on August 14 or online via the EPIC Website.

It will be shared as part of Europeana - Europe’s platform for digital cultural heritage and be recognised as part of Ireland’s sporting history.

People can find out more at www.epicchq.com/storyofsport or here

Europeana Sport brings stories of our personal sporting activities and achievements together with archive material, sharing the story of Europe through our sporting activities in the past and the present. Throughout 2021, Europeana, along with museums, galleries, libraries and archives across Europe, will raise awareness of the diversity of Europe’s sporting heritage through creative and online activities. The material collected will be available to academics, researchers, media and those interested in sporting history.

Europeana is Europe’s platform for digital cultural heritage, empowering cultural heritage institutions to share their collections with the world. Through the Europeana website, millions of cultural heritage items from around 4,000 institutions across Europe are available online. They work to share and promote this heritage so that it can be used and enjoyed by people across the world. Their work contributes to an open, knowledgeable and creative society.