Covid rate in Kilkenny remains one of lowest in the country

Almost a year since the first cases of Covid-19 were detected in the region, a total of 3,399 people in Kilkenny have now been diagnosed with the virus.

The latest figures are confirmed up to Monday, March 1.



However, the hopeful signs are that most areas of the county are currently experiencing a relatively low rate of infection, when compared to the rest of the country.

During the month of February there were 201 people diagnosed with coronavirus in the county.

The 14-day incidence rate shows Kilkenny is doing well at suppressing the virus, with only three counties showing a lower, average infection rate.



The Health Protection Surveillance Centre and the HSE report that the most recent national 14-day rate is 209.2. In comparison, the rate for the city of Kilkenny was 86.4, the rate in the Castlecomer area was 152.7, and the rate in the Callan Thomastown area was 82.8. Only the Piltown area rate, at 210.8, was slightly above the national average.



Hospital Cases

There were nine patients at St Luke’s General Hospital being treated for Covid-19 on Monday evening, March 1 (most recent figures when going to print).

Vaccine

Cillin Hill in Kilkenny will be one of 37 locations for Covid-19 vaccination centres across Ireland. There is not yet a breakdown of the number of vaccines administered in the county.