Car park site finally chosen for South East Greenway in south Kilkenny

After months of consultation between local residents and Kilkenny County Council, a site for the South East Greenway car park has been chosen in Ferrybank.



Residents took part in a series of workshops, and at the final session the site was confirmed.

Previously designated ‘option 5’ the car park will be located adjacent to the greenway and the new link road from Abbey Road to Belmont.



Director of Services Sean McKeown told Piltown area councillors, at their March meeting, that some investigation works are still to take place, but they are very happy with the selection.

Mr McKeown thanked the residents in the area and all who worked on the consultation process. It will now go forward to planning permission stage.



There will be a further opportunity for residents to make submissions as part of the planning process, but the residents who engaged with the County Council consultation process are happy with it, Mr McKeown said.

It is hoped to start the Part 8 planning process in advance of the April meeting of Piltown Municipal District councillors.

Anti Social Behaviour Concerns

Residents raised concerns about anti social behaviour on the greenway, during the consultation process. Mr McKeown said county council officials have met with gardaí, and more meetings are planned. They will have an input into the design.