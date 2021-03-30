Mother and Baby home redress not a matter for Kilkenny County Council

Redress for those affected by the Mother and Baby Homes scandal will be a national matter and it’s not up to one local authority, members of Kilkenny County Council have been told.



During a discussion on council finances, Cllr Eugene McGuinness said he had seen no mention so asked what provision had the council made for redress following the Mother and Baby Homes report.

“We have apologised and taken responsibility,” he pointed out.



Tim Butler, director of services, said that was part of a wider question for the government. The local authority is not putting a financial reserve in place at this stage, that will come nationally.



The feeling at the time of the Final Report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes was that the local authority had managed the Thomastown mother and baby home and the apology was appropriate, Mr Butler said, and that was made quite quickly by the Cathaoirleach, Cllr Andrew McGuinness, in January.

This is not an isolated issue for one local authority, Mr Butler said.

“We were the first county in the country to issue an apology and it was appropriate we did,” Cllr Andrew McGuinness said.