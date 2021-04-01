New fund to support creative projects to change behaviour in relation to climate crisis

A new fund has been launched to invite local authorities and creative practitioners to put their skills of engagement to the cultural challenge of climate change.

Kilkenny Minister of State Malcolm Noonan has welcomed the launch of Creative Climate Action by his colleague Minister Catherine Martin on behalf of the Creative Ireland Programme in collaboration with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

The €2 million fund over two years will be administered by the Creative Ireland Programme and supports the Programme for Government. Creative Climate Action is for creative projects that engage the public on the urgent need for climate-related lifestyle and behaviour change.

“The Carlow Kilkenny constituency is rich in creativity, arts and culture and creative practitioners can play a vital role in bringing the urgency of this challenge to the forefront and encouraging and facilitating change at community to national level” said Minister of State Noonan.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin said she was extremely proud to support Creative Climate Action.

"This unique fund is a call to arms for the arts, culture, heritage and wider creative communities to engage the public on the climate crisis. If climate change is essentially all about cultural change, then who better than the cultural and creative world to take this on," she said.

Collaborative proposals which bring together creative makers from across the arts and creative industries, climate change and environmental NGOs, education, science and civil society sectors, and offer creative, innovative and interdisciplinary solutions will be encouraged.

Applications are now open and all explanatory materials are available on https://creativeireland.submit.com and www.creativeireland.gov.ie.

The deadline for applications is May 21, 2021 and successful applications will be announced in June.