Two charities benefit as Kilkenny's Newpark Hotel crowned Jerusalema champs

Two charities are the beneficiaries of a €10,000 donation from Kilkenny’s Newpark Hotel after the local hotel managed to win top prize in the Hibernian Healthcare Jerusalema Challenge competition.

Readers will remember the hit viral video which quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of views and was the talk of the county, and further afield. Part of The Flynn Hotel Collection, Newpark Hotel pulled out all the stops to create an entertaining, innovative and fun video to impress the judges, with 15 hotel staff invited from across all areas to join in and share their talents.

Directed and designed by Operations Manager Niall Dunne, choreographed by general manager Paul Beehan and edited by duty manager Peter Cullen, stand out stars included members of the health club team and Irish dancers Lisa Doyle and Sinead Brennan performance — and a cameo role from Fluffy the rabbit!

With 25 entries to the competition, Hibernian Healthcare invited Sinead O’Carroll of Irish pop group B*Witched and Leighann Goodwin of LG Dance Company Dunshaughlin to judge the many creative entries to the competition.

Announcing Newpark Hotel as the winning entry, Hibernian Healthcare awarded the hotel with a total of €10,000, with €5,000 of this to go to a national charity and €5,000 to a local charity of their choice.

With careful consideration Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny chose Children’s Health Foundation Temple Street and Amber Women’s Refuge, Kilkenny.

“We are very proud of what the hotels have achieved with their Jerusalema Challenge videos and to have won the Hibernian Healthcare competition for Newpark in Kilkenny is wonderful,” said Allen Flynn, CEO of the Flynn Collection.

“Our charity partnerships are at the core of what we do at the Flynn Hotel Collection and their importance has been highlighted even more so in the past 12 months. We now have an additional €10,000 for two charities thanks to GM Paul Beehan and his creative and talented team in Newpark, Kilkenny.

“The two charities chosen are Amber Women’s Refuge a local charity to Kilkenny & Children’s Health Foundation Temple Street."

“The Collection challenge was started by our Cork hotel, The Imperial and was also done in Old Ground in Ennis. Ennis are also fundraising for Clare Haven Services who support families experiencing domestic violence. I would like to extend sincere thanks to Hibernian Healthcare for this wonderful initiative and also to all who donated to the Ennis fund which is still ongoing.”

Manager of the Amber Women’s Refuge in Kilkenny Lisa Morris welcomed the good news. “We are extremely grateful for the donation of €5,000 from the Newpark Hotel and Hibernian Healthcare which will go directly into services for our clients,” said Ms Morris.

“Now more than ever we need the support of local businesses and the general public to fund services as domestic abuse is at an all time high and is being referred to as the ‘shadow pandemic’ during these unprecedented times. In 2020, there were 485 referrals to Amber Women’s Refuge Services.”

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of Children's Health Foundation also praised the Newpark team for the creativity and effort to make the video.

“We’d like to say a huge congratulations to Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny for winning the Hibernian Healthcare Jerusalema Challenge with their fantastic dancing skills and an even bigger thank you for donating €5,000 of their prize to support sick children and their families in CHI at Temple Street,” she said.



Pictured with a cheque for €5,000 for the Temple Street Foundation were Niall Dunne (Operations Manager, Newpark Hotel), Paul Beehan (General Manager, Newpark Hotel and Alan Moran (Group Managing Director, Hibernian Healthcare)

“This wonderful donation will be put to work where it is needed most in the hospital during this challenging time. From all of us here in Children’s Health Foundation and on behalf of the staff, patients and families in CHI at Temple Street, thank you to the teams in Newpark Hotel and Hibernian Healthcare for your kindness!”

Hibernian Healthcare’s Director of Sales and Marketing Steve Hartnett said the Hibernian Healthcare Jerusalema Challenge was an opportunity to recognise the great spirit that has kept people going during lockdown.

“So many people have contributed to keeping the country going so we’re delighted the winners, Newpark Hotel Kilkenny, come from one of the hardest hit sectors,” he said.

“The Newpark team put so much spirit into their performance that the judges were blown away. The charities that they’ve chosen, Amber Women’s Refuge and Temple Street Foundation, do amazing work locally and nationally and are very deserving of the €10,000 prize money.

“Hibernian has a team of healthcare professionals and tutors currently providing vaccination teams for HSE and also training thousands of vaccinators to help protect us all from Covid-19. We recognise teamwork and it’s clear that everybody in Newpark was involved so we’d like to also give a €250 One For All gift card to the hotel to raffle off to a team member.

“The views of Kilkenny and the Castle were fantastic and they also showed off the hotel at its best. Congratulations to everyone involved and thanks to the hundreds of people who were involved in all of the entries we received.”

Visit youtu.be/FDuIg5b9ug4 to view the Newpark Hotel’s Jerusalema Challenge video.