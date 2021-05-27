€250,000 in Cultural Grants will benefit Kilkenny communities

A fund of €250,000 has been shared between community organisations across County Kilkenny.

The Community and Cultural/ Intercultural Facilities Capital Scheme is funded through development contributions and allocated by Kilkenny County Council.



It has been described as a positive recognition of the huge amount of voluntary work in organisations crucial to community life.



Welcoming the grants, at last week’s meeting of Kilkenny County Council, Cathaoirleach Andrew McGuinness said he was, however, disappointed that no city groups had been awarded grants. He asked that all unsuccessful applicants be given feedback and guidance as to why they had failed to secure a grant.



Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh said she was particularly pleased to see so many grants going to North Kilkenny, especially for secure walkways.



Bennettsbridge

Cllr Patrick O’Neill welcomed a grant of €40,000 for Bennettsbridge GAA Club. The club lost out on the grant twice in the past so this success means a lot to everyone involved.

“This is fantastic news,” he said. The development at the club is ongoing since just before Covid hit and many funding streams had disappeared,” he added.



“This will go a long way to finishing the development of what will be a community facility.”

He thanked the community section of the county council for their work on the schemes and the Bennettsbridge GAA committee for their work and patience putting together the grant application and for the work they continue to do on the ground. “I hope this news will put smiles on their faces,” Cllr O’Neill said.

Cllr Deirdre Cullen also welcomed the funding. She said the hurling and camogie club and community of Bennettsbridge deserved this funding, having been unsuccessful in the past.

North Kilkenny

Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick warmly welcomed the three north Kilkenny projects that received funding. He said these grants are ‘a vital allocation in supporting our communities’.

Cllr Fitzpatrick added: “This is a positive recognition by Kilkenny County Council of the significant efforts being made by all those groups and supports the voluntary efforts for much needed facilites.”

Cllr Andrew McGuinness said these grants will benefit communities greatly.

Grants

“Out of a total of 22 applications, seven were selected by a board and include €35,000 for Graigue-Ballycallan GAA Club for floodlighting and the provision of new community walking facilities, €40,000 for Paulstown Development Association for their community hall, €40,000 for Benettsbridge GAA Club to develop their clubhouse, €40,000 for Muckalee Community Centre for the provision of a cafe and development of the community centre and €40,000 for Mullinavat GAA Club for the provision of a new community walkway and floodlighting,” he said.



“Highview Athletic Football Club will receive €30,000 to develop a community walkway with floodlighting and Kells Handball Club will get €25,000 to redevelop their handball court.

“A lot of funding has been directed to very worthwhile projects that will greatly benefit communities throughout the county.”

Pictured Above:

Muckalee Community Centre has been awarded €40,000 under the Community and Cultural/ Intercultural Facilities Capital Scheme. At a recent launch of development plans at the centre were: Conor Cleere (Development Officer, Kilkenny LEADER Partnership), Mary Kelly (Treasurer, Muckalee Community Centre), Declan Rice (CEO Kilkenny LEADER Partnership), Ger Murphy (Chairman, Muckalee Community Centre), Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick and Maura Tynan (Secretary, Muckalee Community Centre) PICTURE: Vicky Comerford