Highest trolley figures in the country at Kilkenny hospital today

St Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny.

St Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny

Reporter:

Reporter

Saint Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny has recorded the highest number of patients nationwide waiting for a bed this morning, according to data from the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation.

29 patients were on trolleys at the local hospital, surpassing figures from University Hospital Limerick (24) and Cork University Hospital (23).

10 patients are waiting in the Emergency Department in Kilkenny and the remaining 19 are located in other wards.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie