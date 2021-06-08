Highest trolley figures in the country at Kilkenny hospital today

Saint Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny has recorded the highest number of patients nationwide waiting for a bed this morning, according to data from the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation.

29 patients were on trolleys at the local hospital, surpassing figures from University Hospital Limerick (24) and Cork University Hospital (23).

10 patients are waiting in the Emergency Department in Kilkenny and the remaining 19 are located in other wards.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.