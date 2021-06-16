Abbey Quarter car park in Kilkenny City gets go-ahead

A car park for coaches and 120 cars on the former brewery site in the Abbey Quarter has been granted permission by An Bord Pleanála.

However, the car spaces will only be for the use of those working within the Abbey Quarter, currently under construction, and not open to the public.



The long-running planning saga concluded with a signed order and direction from the Bord, dated June 2.



Under the conditions attached to the permission the car park has been given a temporary, seven-year permission, despite objections.



An inspector from An Bord Pleanála visited the site at the end of April, and his recommendations and observations were taken on board by the planning authority.



Permission was sought by Kilkenny Abbey Quarter Development Ltd and granted by Kilkenny County Council on January 12, 2021. This was appealed to An Bord Pleanála by two parties.

Permission is granted subject to conditions: That all measures in the Natura Impact Statement be carried out; prior to commencement of the development details of the proposed oil/ silt interceptor with alarm shall be agreed in writing, and installed before any other works; the car park shall cater for coach parking and those working in the Abbey Quarter during construction, not the general public.

A revised site layout must also be agreed in writing before commencement of the development, to show roads and junctions on the site; pedestrian walkways; entrance details which maintain the existing footpath and cycleway and give priority to cyclists and pedestrians; definition of the coach parking area; a turning area for vehicles if the car park is full; a minimum of 10% of car spaces should have electric vehicle charging stations; disabled parking spaces and bicycle parking.

Lighting must be provided; construction and demolition waste must be managed in accordance with an agreed plan.

The archaeological heritage of the site must also be protected in line with the Archaeological Impact Assessment, including the development of a strategy for vibration management on the Bull Inn ruin, before development starts.