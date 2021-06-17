GIVEAWAY: 2 Tickets for the Littlewoods National Camogie League Final (Kilkenny vs Galway)

Want to be in Croke Park to cheer on the Cats this Sunday?

The Kilkenny People have two tickets to the Littlewoods National Camogie League final between Kilkenny and Galway to give away.

With only 3,000 fans allowed in the ground these passes will be like gold dust - here's your chance to secure your spot at the game!

At 6:30pm today (Thursday) the competition will be live on our Facebook and Instagram (@kilkennylive) pages as well as all the details on how to enter!

Keep an eye out! Competition closes on Friday at 4pm. Winner will be selected at random!

Best of luck!