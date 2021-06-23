Gardaí issue staycation advice on caravans and motorhomes

File Photo of a motorhome
With more people enjoying caravan and campervan 'staycations' this year, gardaí have issued advice to holidaymakers to make them extra vigilant with their security.
* Ensure a good quality hitch lock and wheel clamps are in place and that the caravan is locked to a secure point.
* Get an alarm fitted if one is not already in place.
* Keep valuables out of sight and remove when not in use.
* Ensure windows and doors are locked if leaving unattended overnight
* Use a cover when not in use. This may deter thieves as pulling off a cover can be noisy and add to the time taken to steal the caravan.
* Keep good records of all serial numbers, unique markings, image of the caravan/campervan etc. Keep documents secure.
* Consider voluntarily registering your caravan with the Central Registration and Identification Scheme.
For further crime prevention advice on this, and on other topics, please see https://www.garda.ie/en/Crime-Prevention/
