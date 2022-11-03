Mullins planning for another season full of racing success

The Irish National Hunt Season will really kick into gear over the next few weeks and not for the first time, all eyes will be on the Willie Mullins yard as the multiple champion trainer gets ready to bring his galaxy of stars back into action.

The Kilkennyman saddled 203 winners last season and he’s expected to dominate the irish scene again this year.

As well as in Ireland, Mullins also trained Vacile Vega, Allaho, Vauban, Stateman, The Nice Guy, Elimay, Billaway, Sir Gerhard, Energumene and Stattler to victories at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival and most of those horses are back in training for their main targets throughout a season which ends at Punchestown next May.

With Grade 1 fare taking place in Down Royal this weekend, Mullins and his team get great joy out of seeing thevast array of quality at their disposal every day.

“It’s a brilliant time of the year, every morning I go up to the gallops myself, Jackie (wife) and Patrick (son) have to pinch ourselves,” he said.

“It’s even more relevant to me and Jackie as Patrick has only seen good times; it’s not that long ago when we’d see six horses out there and now you see the type of talent that we have.

“Not only equine talent either as the human talent is huge too. Even if you look at Imran Haider, who takes care of champion chase winner Energumene, he won a stable staff award last week and it’s great to have fellas like that around the place.

“There’s so many jockeys that come in to ride out and if you look at Ben Delmer who’s my travelling head man, he’s brought up the thing a whole notch since coming to work for us and it’s no coincidence that we win a lot more best turned out awards than we used to.

“All these things come to make a huge product and that’s brilliant up to this minute and over the next few weeks we will start to work the horses but even without working them we will still have horses out for the season so not everything goes to plan.”

On the subject of missing horses, Mullins confirmed that the Cheltenham and Punchestown grade 1 winner The Nice Guy is out for the season while talented youngster Redemption Day will also miss the upcoming campaign. The Closutton handler acknowledges that letting owners know about injured horses is one of the more difficult parts of the job.

“Often it takes me up to a week or 10 days to ring an owner about the disappointment of a horse because it could be his only horse for the season and that’s another thing too,” he said.

“I’m lucky enough that if I’ve a horse out for the season I’d feel bad for five minutes whereas if that was a smaller trainer it could be his champion hurdler and the only grade 1 horse he has in the yard and I always feel for them when their good horse is gone.

“We are lucky as we have a lot of nice horses but a lot of people don’t see that side of the game”.

Mullins has up to 250 horses in his yard and after a six year absence he will reunite with the Michael and Eddie O’Leary-owned Gigginstown Stud for the upcoming season.

Gigginstown withdrew their services in Clonsutton over rising training fees in 2016 but the champion trainer is delighted to have them back.

Mullins and Gigginstown combined for 17 Grade 1 winners over a five year spell so replicating some of that success will be a big aim.

“No one fell out and I always remained very friendly with Eddie and Michael and the family,” said Mullins.

“Someone mooted I should have a few horses back and I said no problem. There was no great meeting or anything, it was very simple.

“It’s great to have them back and they are a huge team in Irish racing.

“They are good for Irish racing with all the money they put through the system in terms of sponsorship and buying horses from the point-to-point field.

“The amount of value Gigginstown give to Irish racing is immense and they have shown that over the years.”

Even more firepower for a Willie Mullins stable already brimming with talent!