Kilkenny's Fr Dan Bollard marks 50-year Golden Jubilee

Bishop Denis Nulty, Apostolic Administrator of Ossory and Fr Daniel Bollard. PICTURE: DYLAN VAUGHAN
Kilkenny's Fr Dan Bollard marked 50 years since his ordination at a Jubilee Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown at the weekend.
He is pictured here with Bishop Denis Nulty, Apostolic Administrator of Ossory, who concelebrated the Mass at the Church of the Assumption Thomastown, where Fr Bollard is parish priest.
Refreshments were served afterwards in St Mary’s National School.
The Shamrocks contingent - TJ Reid, Adrian Mullen, Eoin Cody and captain Richie Reid - celebrate Saturday’s victory over Galway
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.