Communities in Kilkenny receive grants for local waters and biodiversity

The rivers of Kilkenny are renowned places of natural beauty. They are popular with locals and visitors alike as destinations for water-based recreational activities, especially during summer months.

However, water quality in some areas is not as good as it should be. The latest reports from the Environment Protection Agency show that around half of the rivers and lakes in Ireland do not have good water quality.

Issues affecting water quality in Kilkenny’s rivers are well documented, with a lot of work under way through the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO), Kilkenny County Council and relevant agencies to address pollution and other known problems. For the next five years, this work will be guided by Ireland’s River Basin Management Plan.

The Community Water Development Fund supports this effort and in 2022, over €500,000 in grant aid has been awarded to groups nationwide, with around €6,500 going to specific projects i n Kilkenny.

“I welcome the collaborative approach led by my Department, the Local Authority Waters Programme, working across all 31 local authorities with relevant State agencies, stakeholder and local communities with the shared goal of meeting the requirements of the EU Water Framework Directive to have all natural waters at a good standard by 2027,” said Minister of State Malcolm Noonan.

PROJECTS

Types of projects approved for funding include:

River and habitat enhancement works such as planting of native species and hedgerow, pollinator friendly planting, river-bank stabilisation, fencing and riparian buffer zones.

Match funding for large LEADER funded projects with a biodiversity/water quality element.

“The plan aims to protect Ireland’s water quality, and to ensure we have a well-protected environment and vibrant communities for future generations,” said Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’ Brien.

Preparation of local plans, such as feasibility studies, habitat management plans, ecological surveys, and biodiversity action plans.

Awareness raising initiatives such as river clean ups, biodiversity information boards, citizen science workshops, outdoor classrooms, rainwater harvesting, and enhancement of wetlands.

Specific projects like the Nore Vision Project, that works with all of the communities along the River Nore, involving Citizen Science and invasive species information and control, and also with Weir Trust in Thomastown who do such good work maintaining the Weir Pool amenity for the community.

This year, an additional €10,000 was awarded as part of the Blue Dot Programme. The Blue Dot Award for 2022 was shared between two groups; IRD Duhallow in County Cork and Abhainn Dá Loilíoch Woodland Group, working in partnership with CELT (Centre for Environmental Living & Training) in County Galway. Blue Dots are catchments which are mostly unpolluted and are our best quality waters.

For more information on all grants awarded in 2022 visit www.lawaters.ie and for information and advice relating to enhancing local water bodies in County Kilkenny contact Ann Phelan Community Water Officer at 085-8084067.

For the latest on water quality, science, and stories of community activities visit www.catchments.ie.