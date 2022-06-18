Kilkenny player scoops €500,000 in Friday night’s EuroMillions Plus draw

An online player in Kilkenny got their weekend off to a celebratory start after winning the top prize of €500,000 in Friday’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

The local player became the biggest winner of the night in Ireland after purchasing their ticket online at www.lottery.ie.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Kilkenny ticket holder. The online winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

The winning numbers in Friday’s (17th June) EuroMillions Plus draw were: 07, 32, 43, 46, 50.

Over 78,000 players in Ireland won prizes across last night’s EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus draws. As there was no winner of the incredible €130 million jackpot on offer, Tuesday’s jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €145 million.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2021 alone, €289 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.