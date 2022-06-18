Kilkenny player scoops €500,000 in Friday night’s EuroMillions Plus draw

Euromillions
An online player in Kilkenny got their weekend off to a celebratory start after winning the top prize of €500,000 in Friday’s EuroMillions Plus draw.
The local player became the biggest winner of the night in Ireland after purchasing their ticket online at www.lottery.ie.
The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Kilkenny ticket holder. The online winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.
The winning numbers in Friday’s (17th June) EuroMillions Plus draw were: 07, 32, 43, 46, 50.
Over 78,000 players in Ireland won prizes across last night’s EuroMillions and EuroMillions Plus draws. As there was no winner of the incredible €130 million jackpot on offer, Tuesday’s jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €145 million.
Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2021 alone, €289 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.
File picture: Agri-food tourism encompasses a whole range of activities like local food, farmer and artisan market schemes
There will also be a vintage display, food village, trade stands, amusements, sustainable energy exhibition and so much more
Siobhan Dermody, Queen of The Plough, had the honour of being the lead tractor on the Mooncoin Vintage Club’s Tractor Run, which attracted over 100 tractors, and raised money for the local schools
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.