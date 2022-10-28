No insurance charge for delivery driver who didn’t read the Kilkenny People

A food delivery driver who didn’t read a garda warning in the Kilkenny People has been fined in court for not having correct insurance.

Adrian Gruc, 29 St Patrick’s Gate, Kilkenny, was convicted of not having insurance when he was stopped at a garda checkpoint at Granges Road, Kilkenny, on June 9 last, at 11.08pm. He was fined €300.



In court, Sergeant Gary Gordon said that when he stopped Mr Gruc he could smell food in the vehicle and saw a Just Eat delivery box on the front seat.

When asked if he was delivering food Mr Gruc said he was. He held an insurance policy that allowed use of his vehicle for domestic and social use.



Sgt Gordon explained to Mr Gruc that he needed special insurance for carrying out deliveries and there is only one company in the country that offers this.

The sergeant explained in court that he had received a lot of complaints from food delivery drivers who are paying this insurance. He had undertaken a public awareness campaign as a result, going on local radio, posting a piece on the Garda Facebook page and running an article in the Kilkenny People newspaper.

Solicitor Chris Hogan said his client had not read the Kilkenny People or listened to local radio.

Sgt Gordan said that when he asked local gardaí to watch for this offence he was aware ignorance of the law was not an excuse and he had given Kilkenny City and county plenty of notice.

Mr Hogan said his client signed up to the correct insurance the next day, after he had been made aware of it.



Mr Gruc is a full-time delivery driver and the main breadwinner in his family.

Judge Geraldine Carthy convicted Mr Gruc of not having the correct insurance and imposed a fine of €300.