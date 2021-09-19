Search

19/09/2021

‘Why pick only five towns?’: Kilkenny councillors appeal for leeway to award street enhancement grants

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

A scheme that awards grants of up to €8,000 to properties to enhance town streetscapes has disappointed councillors in the Callan-Thomastown area — because Callan has been left out.


The Streetscape Enhancement Scheme 2021 is funded to the tune of €260,000 for the county by the Department of Rural and Community Development, which has specified that in County Kilkenny it is only open to Thomastown, Castlecomer, Goresbridge, Mullinavat and Urlingford.


Grants range from €500 for ‘green enhancement’ and planting, to €4,000 for projects like improvements to shop fronts, careful illumination and lighting of architectural features or replacement of an existing shopfront with traditional painted wooden shopfront or contemporary design, to a maximum of €8,000 per building.

However, at the recent meeting of Callan Thomastown municipal district councillors many expressed disappointment that the scheme has left out other towns and villages in the county.


Cllr Deirdre Cullen said it was fantastic for Thomastown but she had received representations from other areas and she asked if they could be included. “Is there any leeway? If there is spare funding can other areas put in applications?” she asked.


Cllr Matt Doran said he was disappointed Callan was not considered and asked if there was unspent money could the town apply.


The scheme is fantastic and will enhance some areas, Cllr Patrick O’Neill agreed, but it is hard to say no to other areas. Acknowledging it’s a new scheme he said he hopes there will be further rounds of funding in the future.


Cllr Joe Lyons said the scheme should have been opened up to the whole county. “€260,000 is a lot of painting,” he said. “Why pick five and leave out the rest?”


Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere said if the fund had been open to Graignamanagh the town could have finished the ‘50 Shades of Graig’ project, started by Tidy Towns and other groups.
“It’s really disappointing we didn’t even have an opportunity to put our case forward.” The colorful project would have given Graignamanagh “a huge tourist attraction going into 2022,” he said.


District Chairman, Michael Doyle, said the right names are on the schemes and they are excellent, but “we should be deciding on the ground” where funding is allocated. “The Department shouldn’t be dictating what’s important when we know what’s important here.”


Annette Fitzpatrick, from the County Council Community Section, agreed it is disappointing that the scheme is limited, but she explained that the Department of Rural and Community Development sent out very specific criteria for where the money could be spent. “It’s unfortunate, but we will have to wait and see if it’s rolled out again.”


Ms Fitzpatrick reminded the meeting that the County Council operates its own streetscape improvement scheme but it only provides grants for the painting of commercial buildings.

Kilkenny restaurant's tasty products to hit national supermarket shelves!

Callan's Coláiste Eamann Rís welcomes final class before amalgamation

HSE pays tribute to WIT Psychiatric Nursing graduates in Kilkenny

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media