‘Lethal’ roads and ‘breakneck’ speeds through Kilkenny villages need to be tackled

Huge strides in road safety measures are being overshadowed by “lethal” stretches that still need to be addressed, according to local councillors.



The Kilkenny road from Bennettsbridge is “absolutely lethal” while there are renewed calls for ‘something to be done’ about speed limits on the Callan by-pass.



Concerns were raised at the September meeting of Callan Thomastown municipal district councillors.

A detailed report on road improvements was widely welcomed, but councillors highlighted some roads in the district that are causing serious safety worries for them.



Cllr Deirdre Cullen drew attention to the main road on the Kilkenny City side of Bennettsbridge. Describing the road as “absolutely lethal” the local councillor said drivers are “flying” in to the bridge when coming from the City and speeding up when they see the open road, after they cross the bridge coming from Thomastown.



She said the road is a 50kph zone but some drivers don’t slow don’t until they reach the bridge itself. “I have never seen speed like it,” Cllr Cullen said. “If we don’t address it now I would be fearful of a bad accident, possibly a fatality, in the future.”

Cllr Joe Lyons highlighted the dangers of speeding on the Callan bypass and welcomed an upcoming speed limit review, across the county.

“There have been so many complaints about the bypass. Something has to be done. We have to be listened to this time.”



Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere appealed for a traffic calming scheme in Dungarvan village. “Cars go down there at break-neck speed,” he said. “It’s a small village but it’s incredibly dangerous.”

Callan Thomastown area councillors also complimented the “huge amount of work” that has been done by Kilkenny County Council staff on local roads.



District Chairman Michael Doyle said a low cost safety scheme at Ballyogan was “very welcome” as the work had improved “a dangerous stretch” of road.

Cllr Cullen said new pedestrian crossings in Thomastown were hugely welcomed by students and staff of both local schools. They allow safe access to the primary and secondary schools for pupils and their families, she said.



Area Engineer Declan Murphy said he had no update yet on a funding application for safety measures at Danesfort.

He said he was aware of the speeding issue in Bennettsbridge and traffic counters were being installed to start monitoring speed and traffic levels.

Cllr Matt Doran asked for traffic calming in Kilmoganny where there is a problem with speed.

Many villages need traffic calming measures, he added.