Kilkenny Science Festival to take place as part of Science Week 2021, with events for all ages

Kilkenny Science Festival wil take place here from November 7-14, with a range of events set to give the public inspiration by providing an opportunity to discuss and explore how science can contribute to a better future.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Innovation and Science Simon Harris has joined Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) to launch Science Week 2021, a national celebration of science with hundreds of virtual and physical events taking place. The Kilkenny Science Festival, as part of Science Week 2021, is supporting the government of Ireland’s Creating Our Future campaign which provides the public with the opportunity submit their ideas for research to make our country better for all.

Submissions to the campaign, which was launched in July 2021, will run until the end of November. Ideas can be submitted at www.creatingourfuture.ie.

The Kilkenny Science Festival will be running both online and in-person events. Those due to take place in person will be in full compliance with Covid-19 guidelines. A sample of the Kilkenny Science Festival events taking place and available to join online are:

Adapting to Space - living sustainably on Mars to become a better citizen of Earth– Wednesday 10 November at 7pm

The Science of Happiness – Dr Mark Rowe – Thursday, November 11 at 8pm

Scavenger Hunt with Steve Sherman – Saturday, November 13 at 1pm

Director General, Science Foundation Ireland and Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government of Ireland, Prof. Mark Ferguson said: “Science Week has been such an important week in our calendar for over two decades and I am delighted to see it growing every year. Covid-19 has been incredible challenging for everyone, but we have seen the best of what science and research has to offer in providing solutions and creating a better future for us all.

"I am delighted to say that Irish scientists, doctors and researchers have played a fundamental role throughout the pandemic. As we move out of the pandemic and really think about the future that we want for ourselves and future generations, we all have an opportunity to have our voice heard through the government’s Creating Our Future campaign. I would encourage the people submit their ideas to the platform as well as engaging with Science Week through our events and digital activity; there really is something for everyone.”

For a full list of the thrilling science shows, workshops and talks across the country, visit the Science Week website www.scienceweek.ie and http://stemkilkenny.ie/