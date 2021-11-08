Opportunist burglars target South Kilkenny property

Gardaí in Mullinavat received a report of a break in at a house in the Milltown area on Friday evening.
The burglary is believed to have occurred shortly after 7.30pm. A door at the side of the house was forced open and a number of rooms were ransacjed. Nothing appears to have been taken however gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity in the area to contact them.
