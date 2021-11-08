Garda investigation after rock thrown at moving bus in Kilkenny

file pic
Gardaí are investigating an incident where the window of a bus was smashed on Sunday.
The bus, which was in motion at the time of the incident, was hit by two stones around the Cillin Hill area.
Gardaí are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash cam footage to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.
