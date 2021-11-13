Search

13/11/2021

Superb 3-bed semi-detached family home for sale in Kilkenny city - click to tour!

5 Beechlawns, Johnswell Road, Kilkenny

3 beds - 2 baths - 93.3m2

ASKING PRICE: €265,000

5 Beechlawns is a superb three bedroom semi-detached family home in this much sought after development, conveniently located just off the Johnswell Road. A spacious and meticulously maintained property which is presented in excellent turn key condition. As soon as one steps beyond the attractive, red brick facade, into the entrance hall, the feeling of home is undeniable. This property is in an idyllic setting at the front of the estate overlooking a mature green area. The accommodation is bright and light filled throughout the day. The location of this wonderful home is second to none within walking distance of a host of local amenities including grocery stores, shopping centres and a selection of excellent schools, with easy access to Kilkenny ring road and the M9 motorway linking Kilkenny/Carlow/Waterford and Dublin. Viewing is a must to truly appreciate this idyllic home.

