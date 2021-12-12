Kilkenny Chamber: Beware of hidden charges with some online shopping

So we’ve come through Black Friday and now Christmas approaches which means more shopping to be done!

But beware, too much shopping can lead to ”Buyer’s Remorse”!

This is the sense of regret one has after making a purchase, particularly a large one. But it can also apply to smaller purchases and purchases made on a whim. This can often happen if you get caught up in the moment and buy stuff that you really don’t need but it just looks like such good value that you have to buy it!

Buying online seems to make this whole process so much easier. The internet opens up a world of choice and it is all accessible from the comfort of your own home. But remember that far away hills are not always greener!

One must also be mindful of the implications of potential extra Customs Duty, Excise Duty and VAT if buying goods from outside the EU.

Due to stringent new EU Customs rules governing non-EU goods, which came into effect on July 1, VAT and customs charges now apply when you buy goods outside of the EU and this now includes the UK. This also applies to gifts sent here to you by friends or relations if such a gift (including insurance, freight and postage costs) exceeds €45 in value.

Furthermore, the courier or postal company may also charge a customs administration fee on top!

So what looked like a bargain on the internet could end up costing a lot more when all the charges are added up.

There is nothing to beat the reassurance of being able to see, feel and discuss a product with the retailer before committing to a purchase. This can only really be done by going to town and shopping in your local shops.

Of course, the Kilkenny Gift Vouchers are another ideal solution to these shopping dilemmas. We see customers from as far away as America, Australia and China buying Kilkenny Gift vouchers for their friends and loved ones in Kilkenny. They buy them online at www.kilkennychamber.ie and the vouchers are delivered within 48 hours.

The Kilkenny Gift Vouchers are unique as no purchase fee applies, they never lose their value, they never expire and they provide unrivalled choice with over 150 shops and outlets accepting them in Kilkenny.

What better way to give someone the gift of their choice and support local shops at the same time.

With Kilkenny Gift Vouchers, the grass is certainly greener right here in Kilkenny!