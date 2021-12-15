Search

15 Dec 2021

EPA report highlights high quality of public drinking water supplied by Irish Water in Kilkenny

File pic

Over 99.5% of samples taken in 2020 across Ireland’s 740 public drinking water supplies are compliant for microbiological and chemical standards producing water that is safe to drink according to the latest Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Drinking Water Report.

This work continued throughout 2021, with an additional six supplies removed so far this year, benefitting over 660,000 people. As a result the population on the RAL reached its lowest ever figure by mid-2021 and Irish Water is continuing with its plans to address all remaining supplies. 

In Kilkenny, since 2014, Irish Water has continued to upgrade drinking water supplies across the county. These works have improved the water quality for over 20,000 people in Kilkenny. We have built new drinking water infrastructure in towns and villages across the county, improving water quality and benefitting local communities.  

 

By building this new infrastructure we have improved drinking water for over 20,000 people and facilitated the removal of 4 water supplies from the EPA’s Remedial Action List. 

 

We have prioritised our investment to improve drinking water quality for residents and businesses across Kilkenny. Irish Water has carried out essential upgrade works at:

1.         Bennettsbridge

2.         Inistioge 

3.         Kilkenny City (Troyswood) 

4.         Glenmore


Irish Water recently announced that Glan Agua has commenced works on the Kilkenny Regional Water Supply Scheme which will see a €30 million euro investment at the Troyswood treatment plant which will benefit 28,000 people. The upgrade works are expected to take around two and half years to complete and will include a new 3 km watermain from Troyswood to the Radestown site to connect to the existing service reservoirs and enable the Radestown plant to be decommissioned. There is also a project underway at the Jamestown Water Treatment Plant (Pilltown/Fidown) in Kilkenny and will benefit 3,000 people once complete.

 

Kilkenny Disinfection Programme

We're investing €65 million to upgrade and standardise disinfection systems across the country. The programme involves over 864 water treatment plants, pumping stations, and reservoirs across the country.

 

Delivering clean, safe drinking water is our top priority. Disinfection is an important part of the water treatment process. The disinfection progress kills disease-causing organisms in water.

 

The National Disinfection Programme ensures Kilkenny will continue to have safe and secure drinking water. We have been working with Kilkenny County Council to complete a detailed assessment of the water treatment plants in Kilkenny.

 

The Kilkenny programme is now complete. Disinfection systems at 12 water treatment plants (WTP),  pumping stations and reservoirs have been upgraded and standardised. We have also finished operational upgrades to public water supplies and pumping stations.

 

Sites include: Ballyragget WTP, Callan WTP (Mallaunglass), Love Lane WTP, Clogh Castlecomer WTP (Loon WTP), Gowran Goresbridge Paulstown WTP, Graiguenamanagh WTP (Coolroe WTP), Mooncoin WTP (Clonassy WTP ), Mountfinn WTP , Gorteen WTP (Gorteen Springs ), Kilmaganny WTP, Mullinabro WTP and Bawntamaneenagh (Freshford).

 

Similarly in Carlow, Irish Water has been working in partnership with Carlow County Council, to address water quality issues across the county. We have built new drinking water infrastructure in towns and villages across the county, improving water quality and benefitting local communities. In addition, the largest water production facility in county Carlow is currently receiving an upgrade. The Carlow North Regional Water Supply Scheme with production at the Rathvilly Water Treatment Plant will bring a safer, more reliable water supply to a population of 9,783 in Carlow, west Wicklow and Kildare once complete and will promote social and economic development in the area.

 

