Kilkenny's Malcolm Noonan launches built vernacular heritage strategy

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan has launched a new strategy for the vernacular heritage — ‘A Living Tradition: a strategy to enhance the understanding, care and handing on of our built vernacular heritage’.

The vernacular comprises buildings and other items that were almost always built or made by the occupants and users themselves, along with their families and neighbours, drawing on longstanding traditions.

The themes of the strategy – understanding, minding and handing on – acknowledge that the vernacular is part of our past, but that it continues to be used in the present, and should also be part of our future.

“This strategy is important because it seeks to address the continuing loss of buildings, features and settings, and the erosion of building traditions and skills. Popular attitudes to our built vernacular heritage range over the gamut of emotions, from negative associations with difficult times, to nostalgia and, more recently, real enthusiasm,” said Minister of State Noonan at the launch event in Mooncoin on Friday afternoon.



Continuing use

“Looking afresh at this heritage, with its venerable building traditions, will, I believe, enhance our sense of identity as a people, as well as encourage the continuing use of vernacular buildings, settlements and landscapes as viable, attractive and distinctive places in which to live and work.”

The first theme of the new strategy looks at the causes of abandonment of vernacular buildings, at the potential for their rehabilitation and at ways of dealing more effectively with them.

The second focuses on the sustainability of these buildings, feeding the results into conservation and maintenance. The importance of nurturing and rediscovering crafts and materials is critical.

The third theme looks forward, seeking to present models for refurbishing or extending vernacular houses. The best way to treat a derelict vernacular building is by way of gentle rehabilitation.

Minister Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, also welcomed the Strategy.

“All works to vernacular buildings need to be very carefully considered and one of the functions of my department is to provide guidance and assistance in that regard,” he said.

“The Historic Structures Fund and the Built Heritage Investment Scheme provide such a means of assistance. Earlier this year Minister Noonan and I announced a very significant sum of €8 million under these grants schemes including funding to assist in the care of our vernacular heritage.”