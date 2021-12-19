Search

19 Dec 2021

Kilkenny's Malcolm Noonan launches built vernacular heritage strategy

KILKENNY

File picture

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan has launched a new strategy for the vernacular heritage — ‘A Living Tradition: a strategy to enhance the understanding, care and handing on of our built vernacular heritage’.

The vernacular comprises buildings and other items that were almost always built or made by the occupants and users themselves, along with their families and neighbours, drawing on longstanding traditions.

The themes of the strategy – understanding, minding and handing on – acknowledge that the vernacular is part of our past, but that it continues to be used in the present, and should also be part of our future.

“This strategy is important because it seeks to address the continuing loss of buildings, features and settings, and the erosion of building traditions and skills. Popular attitudes to our built vernacular heritage range over the gamut of emotions, from negative associations with difficult times, to nostalgia and, more recently, real enthusiasm,” said Minister of State Noonan at the launch event in Mooncoin on Friday afternoon.

Continuing use
“Looking afresh at this heritage, with its venerable building traditions, will, I believe, enhance our sense of identity as a people, as well as encourage the continuing use of vernacular buildings, settlements and landscapes as viable, attractive and distinctive places in which to live and work.”

The first theme of the new strategy looks at the causes of abandonment of vernacular buildings, at the potential for their rehabilitation and at ways of dealing more effectively with them.

The second focuses on the sustainability of these buildings, feeding the results into conservation and maintenance. The importance of nurturing and rediscovering crafts and materials is critical.

The third theme looks forward, seeking to present models for refurbishing or extending vernacular houses. The best way to treat a derelict vernacular building is by way of gentle rehabilitation.

Minister Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, also welcomed the Strategy.

“All works to vernacular buildings need to be very carefully considered and one of the functions of my department is to provide guidance and assistance in that regard,” he said.

“The Historic Structures Fund and the Built Heritage Investment Scheme provide such a means of assistance. Earlier this year Minister Noonan and I announced a very significant sum of €8 million under these grants schemes including funding to assist in the care of our vernacular heritage.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media