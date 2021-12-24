Water quality improves for 20,000 people in Kilkenny

Drinking water quality has been improved for 20,000 people across County Kilkenny thanks to works carried out by Water.



Since 2014, Irish Water has continued to upgrade drinking water supplies across the county.

These works have improved the water quality for over 20,000 people.



Irish Water has built new drinking water infrastructure in towns and villages across the county, improving water quality and benefitting local communities.



By building this new infrastructure Irish Water not only have improved drinking water but also facilitated the removal of four water supplies from the EPA’s Remedial Action List.



A spokesperson for Irish Water said: “We have prioritised our investment to improve drinking water quality for residents and businesses across Kilkenny. Irish Water has carried out essential upgrade works at: Bennettsbridge, Inistioge, Kilkenny City (Troyswood)and Glenmore.”



Troyswood Water Treatment Plant

Irish Water recently announced that Glan Agua has commenced works on the Kilkenny Regional Water Supply Scheme which will see a €30 million euro investment at the Troyswood treatment plant which will benefit 28,000 people.



The upgrade works are expected to take around two and half years to complete and will include a new 3km watermain from Troyswood to the Radestown site to connect to the existing service reservoirs and enable the Radestown plant to be decommissioned.

There is also a project underway at the Jamestown Water Treatment Plant (Pilltown/ Fidown) and will benefit 3,000 people once complete.



Kilkenny Disinfection Programme

“We’re investing €65 million to upgrade and standardise disinfection systems across the country. The programme involves over 864 water treatment plants, pumping stations, and reservoirs across the country,” said Irish Water.

“Delivering clean, safe drinking water is our top priority. Disinfection is an important part of the water treatment process. The disinfection progress kills disease-causing organisms in water.”



The National Disinfection Programme ensures Kilkenny will continue to have safe and secure drinking water. Irish Water worked with Kilkenny County Council to complete a detailed assessment of the water treatment plants in Kilkenny.

Disinfection systems at 12 water treatment plants (WTP), pumping stations and reservoirs have been upgraded and standardised.



Irish Water have also finished operational upgrades to public water supplies and pumping stations.

Sites across Kilkenny include: Ballyragget WTP, Callan WTP (Mallaunglass), Love Lane WTP, Clogh Castlecomer WTP (Loon WTP), Gowran Goresbridge Paulstown WTP, Graiguenamanagh WTP (Coolroe WTP), Mooncoin WTP (Clonassy WTP), Mountfinn WTP , Gorteen WTP (Gorteen Springs), Kilmaganny WTP, Mullinabro WTP and Bawntamaneenagh (Freshford).