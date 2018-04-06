The School Run in Castlecomer to raise funds for Presentation Convent NS

It’s finally here…..an actual school run proper! The first official 'School Run' takes place on Sunday April 15 in the Castlecomer Discovery Park. The event comprises of 10 and 5k races, a team based corporate 5k plus a 2k family fun run. All funds raised will go to the Presentation Convent National School in Castlecomer.

“Once again Castlecomer Presentation Convent NS is delighted to benefit from this event” said school Principal Mary Jacob. “Our pupils are in training and it helps us promote an active, healthy lifestyle right from the beginning” added Mary.

New Name

So why have the Parents Council rebranded their annual 5 & 10k races to the School Run? Chairperson Paula Rennick explains, for the past few years the event was commonly referred to as the school run so after a bit of googling it was found there was not actually a “school run” so we made the decision to rebrand the event to The School Run”. A special acknowledgement here goes to graphic designer Graham Kenny for his hours of work on this element of the rebrand.

Bling Bling

A new feature of the School Run is the introduction of a shiny new medal, commonly referred to as bling on the running circuit. Every participant in the 5k, 10k and corporate races will receive a well earned medal.

5k Corporate Challenge

This year sees the second edition of the Corporate Team Challenge. However this year it’s over a 5k distance. In addition the Castlecomer Credit Union has kindly sponsored a perpetual trophy for the winning team. Each team consists of four athletes, one of whom must be a lady if the team wants to qualify for a prize. Teams can register online for €50.

Scenic Route

The setting of the Discovery Park makes this a run like no other. Both the 5k and 10k routes are the same as 2017. The route takes participants along the edge of both lakes and offers stunning views of the park (if you have time to look!) from the highest point where the zip wire starts. Both races start at 10.30am and both will be chip timed. There are cash prizes for podium finishers.

Registration

Online registration is now open and filling up. Participants are encouraged to register in advance as chip timing is assured for the first 200 registrants. Howeverregistration is also possible on race day from 8.30am to 10am. Entry costs are €20 for 10 and €15 for 5k. A 2k family fun run starts at 11.30am where families can enter on the day for €20 and individuals €5.

Community Support

The event would not be possible without the generous support from Castlecomer Credit Union and Market Cross Shopping Centre. Their valued support makes it possible to put on such a great event.

Gerry Reynolds, Castlecomer Credit Union CEO said “we are delighted to be associated again with the Presentation Convent’s annual running event. The ethos of the Credit Union is to support and work with community events and projects and this certainly ticks that box. We wish all the participants a great day”. John Chatten Manager of Market Cross Shopping Centre added “the event appeals to people from Kilkenny and beyond so allows us to engage with our customers for whom a healthy lifestyle is very important. We hope everyone enjoys the day.”

Check out www.TheSchoolRun.ie for more information.