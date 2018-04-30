Former Garda station in Kilkenny put on vacant sites register

The former Garda station at Castlecomer has been placed on the vacant sites register by Kilkenny County Council, it has been confirmed.

A levy on vacant urban sites will come into force in Kilkenny this year and will be applied to sites of more than .05ha identified by the Council.

The former Garda station is on the Ballyragget - Castlecomer Road.

Fianna Fáil TD Barry Cowen asked the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform for the number of vacant site levy designations under Office of Public Works ownership to date in 2018; the location of each and the relevant local authority in each regard.

Minister of State Kevin 'Boxer' Moran said: "The OPW has been notified that Kilkenny County Council has placed the former Garda station at Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny on their vacant sites register.

"The property is under consideration in terms of its future State use or disposal."

The levy is payable in arrears each year beginning in 2019. For 2018, the levy is 3% of the site’s market value — however, under Budget 2018,it is now to be increased to 7% for 2019.

The Council sought legal advice on the levy following an outpouring of concern from members of the local farming community.

The levy on vacant urban sites, not coming forward for development, was established under the Urban Regeneration & Housing Act 2015.