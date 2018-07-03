Major commuter road into Kilkenny City closed until 6pm Wednesday

The R712, Paulstown to Kilkenny Road is closed from 8.30am this morning until 6.00pm tomorrow to facilitate resurfacing works at Flagmount/ Blanchsvillepark.

The road closure will also be in place tonight.

Traffic is being diverted via Gowran using the R.48 and R702.

Alternatively, motorists can also use Junction 7 of the M9 and travel on the motorway.