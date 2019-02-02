Freshford public meeting about water quality

There will be a public meeting in Freshford about water quality issues in the river Nuenna catchment and follows on from consultation on the draft river basin management plan in 2017.



The local waters programme will be undertaking work to gain a better understanding of what is happening in the river.



Information on plans for this area will be made available at the meeting. This is a new approach to water quality management in Ireland so come along and see how you can get involved.



Freshford Community Hall on Thursday, February 28 at 7.30pm.