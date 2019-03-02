Freshford graveyard road is ‘shocking dangerous’

A local councillor has called for a footpath to improve safety for people visiting Freshford graveyard.



Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh described the road as “shocking dangerous” and said she didn’t want to see somebody killed there.

The problem is not when there is a funeral but when people are visiting the graveyard, she said, because people park a short distance away at the bring centre and walk along the roadway.



Cllr Pat Millea said this was going on for a long long time.



Chairman Cllr Michael McCarthy agreed it is a very dangerous road. He said one problem is people parking in the graveyard entrance and merging into traffic with no visibility. He said he was told in the past they could not put a pedestrian crossing there.