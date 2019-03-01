Put winter savings towards road safety in Kilkenny say councillors

Driver feedback signs are effective, say Castlecomer area councillors, calling for more to be installed.



Pointing out that the council must have made “amazing savings” in this year’s winter roads programme, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick suggested the money should be put on providing more driver feedback signs.



Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh asked for one to be placed at the Rathdowney Road, Johnstown, for the safety of the local primary school.



Phillippe Beubry, area engineer, said there is a flashing 30kph speed limit sign in that area, however Cllr Maurice Shortall agreed that the driver feedback signage is the most effective.



Director of Services Mary Mulholland said she would add the site to the list.