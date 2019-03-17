Need for capital investment at Urlingford N.S. highlighted

One local councillor has called on Kilkenny County Council to coorindate with the Department of Education to ensure sufficient school places in communities where new houses are built.

Speaking in advance of the March meeting of Kilkenny County Council, North Kilkenny councillor Mary Hilda Cavanagh, highlighted the need for greater coordination between housing development and school building, citing Urlingford National School as an example.

She said: “It is hugely welcome that a former ghost estate has been brought back to life in Urlingford but it is very important that such investment by the council is coordinated with the Department of Education to ensure the school had sufficient capacity.

“40 children will begin school in Urlingford in September and that will put major pressure on the school.

“I have submitted a motion for discussion at the March meeting of Kilkenny County Council seeking support for a proposal to write to the Minister for Education and Skills asking for urgent attention to be paid to capital proposals for Urlingford NS. And I will further propose that Kilkenny County Council ensures that it works closely with the Department of Education and Skills in particular when implementing housing policy to ensure greater coordination.

“It is welcome to see new life in our small towns and villages – but a community is about more than houses and sufficient school facilities in particular are critical."