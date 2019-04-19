Kilkenny anti-conscription women of 1918 lecture at St Lachtain’s

St Lachtain’s Church and Arts Centre, will host the second of a series of lectures on Tuesday, April 23. The title of the lecture is “Lá na mBan – the Kilkenny Anti-conscription Women of 1918”.



The lecture will be delivered by Kilkenny historian Ms. Ann Murtagh.



A ledger in the KAS archives at Rothe House contains the signatures of 1015 women who marched through Kilkenny on June 9, 1918. When they got to the Tholsel, they signed their names and addresses under a pledge opposing conscription to the British army.



Ms. Murtagh, with members of Kilkenny Archaeological Society, has researched the ladies behind the list. The lecture will begin at 8pm sharp.