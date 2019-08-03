Five Minute Sweep - help Freshford Tidy Towns

Freshford Tidy Towns group continue to encourage people to come join them as a volunteer.

group meet each Wednesday evening at 7pm on The Green. The committee continue to reiterate that without your help they cannot fulfill their ambition and potential.



Volunteers are not expected to attend every week but if you could give even some of your time they would encourage you to go along and join in. Judges are due to visit the village in the coming weeks.



Remove all plastic straws

The Group remind us that we have a beautiful village with much to celebrate and showcase but Freshford Tidy Towns are writing to all local businesses to encourage them to move to paper straws rather than use plastic ones.



Five minute sweep

The Tidy Towns Group are asking all village households and businesses to partake in a weekly ‘five minute sweep’ outside their homes and businesses.