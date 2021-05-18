New fire station for Urlingford approved by Kilkenny County Council

Construction of a new, €8million fire station in Urlingford is expected to start in the coming months, following the approval of plans by Kilkenny County Council, yesterday (Monday).

Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Frank Dunne, told councillors the new station is needed to accommodate modern technology and training facilities for the fire service.

Funding was secured from the National Fire Service Capital Programme last December, and public consultation was also carried out, Mr Dunne said.

The old fire station in Urlingford has been in operation since the early 1970s and requires replacement as the existing station is limited to cope with the demands of a modern fire and rescue service. The proposed new site is adjacent to Urlingford Garda station and across the road from the existing fire station. The new design is to incorporate a two-bay station with a training yard, lecture room and staff facilities. Specific training installations include a drill tower, an underground water tank and a breathing apparatus compressor room. This project received funding in the amount of €1.7m as part of the national investment plan.

“We have become very technologically advanced since the old station was built. We don’t have the facilities we need to upgrade and this is our chance,” MR Dunne told councillors.

Councillors unanimously approved the Chief Executive’s Report relating to Part 8 planning permission for the proposed new fire station.

Cllr Michael McCarthy said the old station was unable to cater to the needs of today's modern fire and rescue service. “This modern station wild deliver Urlingford and surrounding areas into the future.”

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr Andrew McGuiness, welcomed the proposed development and commended the professionalism of Fire Fighters throughout the County under the control of the Chief Fire Officer, John Collins, for the dedication they have shown through the years. Cllr. McGuinesss said “It’s a good day for the people of Urlingford and all of Kilkenny to see this much needed Fire Station taking a step closer to completion. This facility will complement the high standards of service that Kilkenny Fire and Rescue Service provides in serving the people of Kilkenny City and County.”

The design of the new fire station is at an advanced stage and documents are being prepared for the tendering process which is anticipated to begin during July 2021.

It is anticipated that construction of the new Fire Station will start during September 2021 and the construction works should be completed by September 2022.