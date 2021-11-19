Search

19/11/2021

Major new development works planned for Kilkenny processing plant

Major new development works planned for Kilkenny plant

Plans have been lodged with Kilkenny County Council for a host of development works at Glanbia Ireland's integrated dairy plant in Ballyragget, North Kilkenny.

The plans include the installation of 2 new cooling tower units and the installation of a new water main connecting the existing water reservoir tank in the milk processing facility to the existing pump house.

Also included in the plans is an upgrade to the existing effluent line to include the construction of a new effluent line connection from the milk processing facility and the existing waste water treatment plant.

The installation of services across the N77 public road and all ancillary site works also feature in the planning application.

The milk processing facility holds an industrial emissions licence issued by the Environmental Protection Agency and a Natura Impact Statement has been prepared and accompanies the plans.

Annually, Glanbia's Ballyragget plant processes over 1 billion litres of milk, 1.2 billion litres of whey and 220 million litres of cream into 220,000 tonnes of finished product across butter, casein, MPC, cheese and whey products - sold to customers across the globe. 

It is the largest multi-purpose integrated dairy plant in Europe.

