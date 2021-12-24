Get ready to Light up the Night in Ballyragget on New Year's Eve

Light up the Night
The North Kilkenny Truck and Tractor Run are ready to Light up the Night, holding their fifth event this New Year’s Eve.
This Truck and Tractor run has become part and parcel of New Year’s Eve around North Kilkenny with the convoys travelling through many of the towns and villages in the north of the county. To date over €50,000 has been raised to help spread the awareness of suicide and to fund organisations dealing with mental health issues.
This year, tractors will be meeting in Holland’s Yard, Ballyragget and trucks will be meeting at Cillin Hill, Kilkenny where registration will take place from 1pm, and the event under way from 4pm. Refreshments will be served before the run. For further information call 087-2797221.
Sgt PJ Griffin, Cllr Deirdre Cullen, Chair of JPC Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick, Superintendent Colin Furlong and Sgt Ted Hughes
