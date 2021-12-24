Search

24 Dec 2021

Get ready to Light up the Night in Ballyragget on New Year's Eve

Tractor run set to wow for a good cause

KILKENNY

Light up the Night

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

The North Kilkenny Truck and Tractor Run are ready to Light up the Night, holding their fifth event this New Year’s Eve.

This Truck and Tractor run has become part and parcel of New Year’s Eve around North Kilkenny with the convoys travelling through many of the towns and villages in the north of the county. To date over €50,000 has been raised to help spread the awareness of suicide and to fund organisations dealing with mental health issues.

This year, tractors will be meeting in Holland’s Yard, Ballyragget and trucks will be meeting at Cillin Hill, Kilkenny where registration will take place from 1pm, and the event under way from 4pm. Refreshments will be served before the run. For further information call 087-2797221.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media