Planned water outage in North Kilkenny village tomorrow

Water outage
Water supply is due to be turned off tomorrow in Freshford village for two hours.
Due to essential repairs, water will be off tomorrow (Wednesday) from approximately 11am to 1pm. The area affected will be Freshford Village, Kilkenny.
Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.