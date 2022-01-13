New playground and amenity area in Kilkenny village granted planning permission

File Photo
Freshford Playground Group have been granted planning permission for the construction of a playground and public amenity space.
An access road, parking, fencing, lighting, landscaping and all associated works are included in the plans.
Permission has also been granted as part of the application to remove an existing shed at the site.
Planning permission was granted on January 7, subject to nine conditions.
Harry and Lauren Costello, Bonnettstown, enjoyed making snow angels in the snow during the cold snap last yea
Kilkenny's Richie Hogan in action during the 2020 Leinster hurling final with Galway. Pic; Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.