Adrian Cleere, Tubrid, Woodsgift -his compassion and care for family and friends knew no bounds

The parish of Graine and Urlingford was united in mourning at the untimely passing of Adrian Cleere, Tubrid, aged 44 years.



Affectionately known as ‘Clicker’, he was a beloved son of Frank and Mary and brother to Cyril, Austin, Eimear, Brenda, Frances, Mary, Clodagh and Noel. He also leaves behind his beloved partner Elaine and baby son Kieran.



A huge crowd attended the wake at his family home in Tubrid and also Requiem Mass at St Patrick’s Church in Graine, the following morning. The sun beamed down from a clear blue sky, a fitting testament to Adrian’s sunny disposition, his love of laughter and his appreciation of the simple pleasures in life.



A guard of honour was held by the Emeralds GAA club, Adrian being a life-long member, and his family being a driving force in the club since its foundation in 1972. Adrian loved hurling; club first, then county. He could be seen at matches all over Kilkenny, any evening of the week, all grades and all ages.



His knowledge of the game, and of sport in general, was second to none. Anyone who thought otherwise soon came to know that, although Clicker was often tested, he was rarely bested. The same went for crosswords, quizzes, and riddles of every kind; all of which brought delight to his swift, dexterous mind.



But like every hurling man, Adrian knew that the real testing ground was the green swathe of a summer Sunday. And there too, he was rarely bested. A knacky forward with a penchant for dropping the shoulder and heading straight for goal, he wore the Emeralds jersey for many years with courage, speed and skill. He donned the black and amber also when he played on the Kilkenny Vocational Schools team in 1995.



But his crowning glory came in 1996 when he captained his beloved Emeralds to victory in the Roinn B Minor county final. This final is etched deep in the annals of memory as a thrilling contest that went to the second replay, against a hotly-favoured Thomastown. Clicker was the hero of saga, a man amongst men, inspiring his team-mates to leave everything on the pitch during three titanic battles that saw them edge a narrow victory on the third day.



Adrian was a local man in the best sense of the word. He loved his native place, and the people who lived there, and always wanted the best for them; yet he was also broadminded, inquisitive and eager to understand the workings of the wider world. He had a deep compassion for those less fortunate than himself, and although his own illness was long and arduous, he carried it with courage and grace, and never put his troubles onto those around him. Indeed, if someone close to him was struggling,

Adrian would be the first to offer them a kind word, to let them know they weren’t alone. This would be invariably followed by a flash of his trademark humour, to help lift their worries and soften their sorrow with laughter.



He worked at various jobs in his youth, but found his true vocation when he apprenticed as a blocklayer with his neighbour, Declan Tobin. He went on to become a blocklayer and stonemason of considerable skill and his work will endure long after him. So too will the impression he left wherever he worked, for Adrian was a consummate gentleman; a true friend, a caring son, a loyal brother, an adoring father and a loving partner.



He will be deeply missed by all who knew him; missed not just by the people, but by the place itself. He loved the Happy Valley and the Slieveardagh Hills that had sheltered him since childhood. He knew every woodland path from Kyle to the Crag, and liked nothing more than to be out rambling with Joey and Bella, his two faithful companions.

Walking those airy heights he could gaze down upon the Happy Valley, the land from which he had sprung, and which had given him all that was good in his life: a family, a home, a tight-knit rural community of which he was an integral part, his beloved Emeralds, a group of friends who had known and loved him since childhood, and of course, the Valley Inn, where he first met Elaine Lacey, the abiding love of his life.



For when his working week was done, it was to the Valley Inn that Adrian loved to retire, to sit with friends and family, to share their joy and sorrow, play darts, talk hurling and politics, swap yarns, sink pints, practice time-worn rituals of remembrance; and marvel, as once again, those mighty songs came sailing through the air.



Sing on, Clicker boy. May your name ring forever among the holy wells of Tubrid and hills of Slieveardagh.

Roof it Clicker, blow ’em away,

Up the Emeralds and the good aul’ days.

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.

- PD