Miriam Lewis's kindness and generosity touched many lives

Miriam Lewis, who died on September 4, 2021, aged 67, was a unique person who touched the lives of countless people in Kilkenny through her kindness and generosity.

Her death, which was unexpected and sudden, happened during Covid times, and so many of her wide circle of friends and neighbours were unable to attend her funeral service as a result.



Today, we remember the wonderful, big-hearted, beautiful person that was Miriam Lewis — truly, her passing has left a void that will never be filled. She was one of a kind.

“Mir was like a beam of sunshine; she brightened up any office, house, pub or building she entered,” said her lifelong friend, Eilish Moroney. “She was gentle, loving, caring and understanding. Her talents were limitless. She was hugely creative, was a talented artist and had many paintings to her credit. She knitted, sewed, crafted, crocheted and wrote poetry. She was so humble and never boasted about her talents.”



Eilish met Miriam when they worked together in Dublin in the 1970s.

“She started working in the Department of Agriculture around 1974; she worked in both Setanta Centre and head office in Agriculture House in Dawson Street. When she worked in the minister’s office is when everyone got to know her.



“The Minister thought so much of her that he commissioned her to design his annual Christmas card. She made so many friends — George Lynch, Dennis Doran, Bernie Doran, Mags Egan, Frank Locko, and many, many more. When she took a transfer to the vet laboratory in Kilkenny (opposite St Kieran’s Cemetery) a lot of people were deeply saddened and missed her hugely.”

Miriam left her job, her pals and her fiancé — George Lynch — in Dublin to return home to care for her sister and only sibling, Felicity. Felicity sadly died on May 24, 2003, aged only 54.



“Miriam became the full-time carer for her sister Felicity, her mam, her dad, her aunt Eve, uncle Percy and her aunt Stella,” said Eilish. “In addition, Mir also cared for many elderly neighbours in Kilkenny.”

Eilish also added that while Miriam and George’s engagement ended when she moved home the pair remained fast friends who were very fond of one another and stayed in touch.

ABOVE: Lewis’s shop at 19 John Street in the 1990s

Good Samaritan

Ever the Good Samaritan, Miriam always prioritised the welfare of others.

“Any homeless people in Kilkenny, she always looked after them,” said Anne, another good friend. “She was very good to so many who had mental health issues.

“She was a very caring person, she had such a good heart; she was one in a million. She’d never talk about looking after anyone but I could see the good she did. She was always baking and leaving cakes and doughnuts on people’s windowsills. She loved anything to do with nature. She saw the good in everyone.”



Miriam Lewis grew up on John Street, where her father, Herbert Harold (Harry) Lewis and her mother, Lucinda, known as Lucy (née Scanlon), ran a confectioner’s shop and newsagents at No 19.

Fabric of John Street



The Lewis family were part of the fabric of John Street history and very community-minded. Jack Lewis, Miriam’s grandfather — who had five sons, Thomas, George, Billy, Jackie, who died in 1919, aged 12; and Harry — was an entrepreneur with a plethora of diverse businesses to his name, some of which were inherited by his sons. As a Kilkenny People article from 2000 noted: ‘For generations the Lewises were a prime business family in John Street, with an electrical business, radio and television shop, filling station, a garage, a shop, a hotel and an undertakers – (Jack Lewis) had the first hearse in Kilkenny in 1921.



‘They also had a taxi service, a cinema and the Star Ballroom where performers included the late Jimmy O’Dea and Bertuval, the famous French drama company. The ballroom was the venue for Boys’ Brigade contests and the All-Ireland Change Ringers held their annual conference there.

‘Harry was involved in many voluntary organisations, including fund-raising for a swimming pool for Kilkenny in the 1960s, along with the late Tom Timmins’.



“Miriam’s aunt (Billy’s wife) was the organist in St John’s for 40 years or more, while Billy looked after the heating in the church and fixed it if it malfunctioned,” recalled Richard Ryan.

Sam Harper, a contemporary of Miriam’s at the Model primary school recalls: “George set up his own business and had the Murphy Radio Agency. When rural electrification came they wired houses. Billy worked with George in his business and repaired radios. When TV came along, he fixed those. His shop is where Coffee Lane is now.



“Jack Lewis was on the Corporation when St Kieran’s Cemetery was purchased and established in 1933. He was buried there, even though he had a grave in St John’s churchyard. He was trying to encourage people to use the new cemetery. I remember him telling me he felt it was his civic duty to buy plots in the new cemetery.

“Miriam would have inherited any plots left he had bought and when Mrs Deacon died – she was the church sexton — Miriam gave her a grave.”

Good deeds

That was Miriam, always thinking of others and doing good deeds quietly and without fanfare. Her benevolence was not limited to humans; as a friend remarked “she loved hedgehogs and was always rescuing them. If anyone found a bird that was hurt, Miriam looked after it. They all knew and loved her in the vets.”



Eilish Moroney adds: “Miriam was a constant visitor to the vet with various waifs and strays. She left no animal or person ill or in distress, ever. When she lived in Dublin, she had a beautiful black cat, Ebony.”

Among Miriam’s many adopted pets were a whippet, a crow, countless cats, dogs and birds that she rescued and nursed back to health. She was, in essence, a female St Francis, who treasured all of God’s creatures, no matter how bedraggled or unclean, and showed each one tenderness and unconditional love as well as giving them a sanctuary in which to recover and heal.



She loved her style and could make a cheap-as-chips charity-shop find look like couture, such was her skill at putting outfits together and wearing them with great panache.

“She enjoyed the time she spent in Annaleen’s fabulous boutique on John Street and often modelled clothes for Annaleen, recalled Eilish. “All the boutique staff were friends with Mir — Annaleen, Jacinta and Mary to name but a few.”



As well as having great style, Mir loved ballroom dancing and was very accomplished at it. She made many friends while in pursuit of this hobby, one of whom is the well-known singer Michael English.

Miriam was the last of the Lewises to live in John Street; her dad, Harry died October 2, 2002, aged 88, while Lucy, her mum, died January 30, 2013, at the great age of 93.



The esteem in which Miriam and her family were held was evident as her funeral cortege passed — business owners, past and present, stood on the street, silent and sad, to pay their respects to Miriam on her final journey down the street where she had grown up.

Everyone who knew Miriam would echo the words of her friend Anne: “I am so glad that I knew her. She was special.”

Indeed she was.

A service celebrating the life of Miriam Lewis will be held at St John’s Priory, John Street, on Saturday, November 12 at 3pm.