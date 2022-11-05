Search

05 Nov 2022

John Fenton, Killiney, always supported Kilkenny when they played in Croke Park

Kilkenny Kilkenny

John Fenton RIP

05 Nov 2022 11:00 AM

On Tuesday, October 4, John Fenton tragically passed away.


John was awarded a scholarship to study medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons in Dublin where he graduated in 1989. He trained at the Royal Victoria Eye and Ear Hospital in Dublin initially, before doing his advanced training in New York State University.


After several years of practice and study he became a consultant ophthalmologist, working in many hospitals worldwide. John later returned to Ireland to establish his own practice, Laservision, where he performed over 10,000 surgeries successfully until his recent passing.
John donated his surgical talents to several charity projects across the world.

A formidable character who loved life, he had a passion for medicine and music and was very proud of his Gaelic Dingle heritage.
John became a big Kilkenny fan and loved spending his free time in the city. He attended the Village hurling and camogie games and always supported Kilkenny when they played in Croke Park. He spent his last few days on the Camino in Santiago de Compostella before his tragic passing.


John will be deeply missed his loving partner Aoife O’Dwyer, the O’Dwyer family Kilkenny, his beloved children and wide circle of friends.
Ms O’Dwyer thanked all who sent flowers, condolences and Mass Cards especially Fr Willie Purcell, who was a good friend to John and a great support to all the family during this sad time.
Fágann bás crá croí ní féidir le haon duine leigheas,
Fágann grá cuimhne nach féidir le haon duine a ghoid.

