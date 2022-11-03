Ann Gibbons was a founding member of the Kilkenny IFA Farm Family Committee

Ann Gibbons was, by any measure, a remarkable woman, someone for whom it can truly be said: ‘we shall not look upon her like again’.

Everyone who knew or encountered Ann in the course of her long lifetime would doubtless have their own stories to tell. Over the span of 92 years, her legacy within her family, in the broader community and, indeed, much further afield is palpable.



For us, her children, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren, she was in so many ways the Mothership. Her home, Kilree, was a place of safety and security in which our smaller boats often sought shelter.



As most people know, bringing up one or two kids is tough enough going, so the mind boggles at how my mother managed to run a household and to bear and raise 12 of us.

It was far from easy and it certainly took a toll on her health – in recent decades she had suffered a series of serious health setbacks. What seemed to always pull her through was a steely attitude and, quite literally, a ‘never-say-die’ approach.



I’ve a feeling she quietly enjoyed the look of surprise on the faces of the doctors who, time and again, had written her off and warned us to expect the worst.

Losing her husband Michael at the age of 60 was an especially hard blow for her, but, in typical fashion, Ann bounced back stronger than ever. And at a time when many people are thinking about winding down and maybe taking life a bit easier, my mother was only really only getting started.

Public roles

Over the decades that followed she stepped forward into the public arena and threw herself into a host of organisations and public roles.



A few years ago, she asked me to help her in updating her resumé. It was only as I worked through page after page that I realised the true extent and range of her interests. She had been national chair of the IFA’s Farm Family Committee, and a member of its national executive and council, as well as being a founding member of the Kilkenny IFA Farm Family Committee.



She was deeply committed to local radio, and served as a board member and chair of the broadcasting committee of Radio Kilkenny. She served on the board of the Council for the Status of Women, was a council member of Foras Eireann and a board member on the Southern Regional Fisheries Board and the Kilkenny Archaeological Society.



She was also member of the national Council of An Taisce and worked as a volunteer counsellor with the Irish Cancer Society as well as volunteering with the Citizens’ Information Centre in Kilkenny.

And, along the way, she pushed herself to come to terms with new technology and earned a formal qualification in computing.



Make no mistake about it, Ann was a formidable woman. A man who sat on a board with her for nearly a decade told us recently: ‘If you were going to tangle with Mrs Gibbons, you’d better have your homework done!’



In recent years, she was awarded Honorary Life Membership by both the IFA and An Taisce, organisations with very different outlooks. She bridged such apparent divides with ease.

National interests

They were just some of her local and national interests.

On the international stage, Ann was a member of the European Union’s Women’s committee of COPA and also served as a board member and employers representative on the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions. Maybe now I better appreciate how she had managed to run a household of 14!



Ann’s networking skills were formidable and few of the many people she met over those decades will likely have forgotten the encounter. More to the point, she absolutely loved it. She was a born politician.



If I were to pick out a single episode that caught the spirit of my mother, it would probably be an extended essay that she wrote and then broadcast on Radio Kilkenny, titled: ‘Farmers on the move: the strategic mobilisation of the farming lobby in 1960s Ireland’.

This told the story of the epic struggle of the National Farmers Association for status and recognition, a story in which my parents had significant roles.



This was such a genuinely impressive piece of original work that an updated version was published some years later by the UCD School of Social Justice. It is, to date, one of its most frequently downloaded papers. It is not every day that an 81-year-old publishes their first academic paper – a smash hit into the bargain. That is a measure of her tremendous energy, curiosity and can-do attitude.



Born in 1929, Ann grew up in a world where women’s roles and expectations were heavily circumscribed by a patriarchal society. For example, in the photo taken of my mother and the other women sitting on the street outside the Department of Agriculture during the farmers’ protests of 1966, the newspaper caption read: “Mrs Jim Bergin, Mrs Bob Stack, Mrs Joe Dunphy, Mrs Michael Gibbons, Mrs Sean Holland, Mrs Rickard Deasy and Mrs TJ Meagher”. Not only did women surrender their surname in marriage, their entire identity virtually disappeared.



I have a feeling she spent her entire life trying to shake off the chains of patriarchy, and in the process, establishing her own distinct identity as an empowered individual.

Ann’s ultimate success is seen in her children but especially in her daughters and grand-daughters, who have been deeply inspired and influenced by this singular woman to believe that if they set their mind to it and work hard, the glass ceiling can be breached.



One of the family jokes is that she refused even to be called ‘granny’ by her grandkids, never mind great-grandkids. She was and always will be referred to as ‘Mammy’. However confusing that might sound, it was exactly as she liked it. You might call it reality denial, but it clearly worked for her in terms of slowing the sands of time.

Supporter of education

Ann was a supporter of the value of lifelong education, and strongly encouraged all of us to remain in education for as long as possible.

As children, she would urge us to ‘keep your chin up’ and to ‘stand tall’. In recent times I’ve found myself offering her the very same advice as the going got ever tougher for her and the light began to fade.



Amidst the sadness of her passing, it has been wonderful to meet so many people who held our mother in such high esteem, and who had stories to share of memorable encounters with her down the years.

What we have heard time and again is how immensely proud she was of us, her children. Our mother loved us dearly and we loved her in return.



As the devoted daughter of the late PJ Crotty, a successful Kilkenny businessman and politician, she clearly had politics in her blood.

Some of her happiest memories as a very young woman were of being out on the hustings with her own father, shaking hands and chasing votes, travelling with him to Dáil Eireann and also serving customers in the family bakery.

Townie at heart

While she lived in the countryside for the last 70 years, my mother remained a townie at heart. You can almost imagine her on her roller-skates thundering down the gravel walk on the Parade in Kilkenny with her school pals.

Her family initially lived ‘over the shop’ in Rose Inn Street before moving to Ayrfield, somewhere she dearly loved. For us, the extended family, it was a magical place with nooks and crannies that hold many happy memories to this day.



My mother had been deeply shaken by the recent death of her sister Mary and was then devastated by the loss of her dear first born child, Agnes, just last March. That blow is one she never recovered from and the sadness weighed heavily in her final months.



The story of Ann Gibbons is the story of a life well lived, and lived to the full. Her legacy and her wisdom lives on in her extended family who were devoted to her to the very end.

Ann is survived by her children Mary, Nuala, Paula, Pat, Ursula, Olive, Michael, John, Declan and Alan and her siblings Kieran, Patricia, Pat, Nuala, Bernard, Jim and Michael and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren (her brother Tom passed away two weeks after her death).

- John Gibbons